Chipotle Mexican Grill Plate

Plate Chipotle Mexican Grill kreću se od $30,150 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Tehnički Pisac na nižem nivou do $156,000 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Chipotle Mexican Grill. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $140K
Korisnička Podrška
Median $38K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $156K

Finansijski Analitičar
$74.6K
IT Tehnolog
$147K
Marketing Operacije
$127K
Menadžer Programa
$60.3K
Menadžer Projekta
$59.7K
Prodaja
$129K
Tehnički Pisac
$30.2K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Chipotle Mexican Grill je Menadžer Proizvoda sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $156,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chipotle Mexican Grill je $100,808.

