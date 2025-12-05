Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

China Telecom Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in China u China Telecom iznosi CN¥282K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete China Telecom. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
China Telecom
Software Engineer
Hefei, AH, China
Ukupno godišnje
$39.6K
Nivo
14
Osnovna plata
$39.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
4 Godine
Godine iskustva
4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u China Telecom?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi

Uključeni Nazivi

Backend softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u China Telecom in China iznosi CN¥848,514 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u China Telecom za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in China je CN¥282,069.

Drugi resursi

