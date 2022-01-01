Direktorijum kompanija
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Plate

Plate Chick-fil-A kreću se od $31,200 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $227,562 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Chick-fil-A. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend softverski inženjer

Inženjer podataka

Naučnik Podataka
9 $167K
10 $207K
Korisnička Podrška
Median $32K

Prodaja
Median $31.2K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $225K
Poslovne Operacije
$184K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $104K
Poslovni Razvoj
$79.7K
Analitičar Podataka
$101K
IT Tehnolog
$184K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$70.4K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$177K
Menadžer Programa
$186K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $150K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Chick-fil-A je Softverski Inženjer at the 10 level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $227,562. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chick-fil-A je $151,996.

