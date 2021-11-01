Direktorijum kompanija
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Plate

Plate Chicago Trading kreću se od $90,450 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Rekruter na nižem nivou do $270,000 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Chicago Trading. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $270K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Naučnik Podataka
Median $233K
Finansijski Analitičar
$231K

IT Tehnolog
$221K
Rekruter
$90.5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Chicago Trading je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $270,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chicago Trading je $231,150.

