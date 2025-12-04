Direktorijum kompanija
Chicago Housing Authority
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Chicago Housing Authority Softverski Inženjer Plate

Prosečna Softverski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Chicago Housing Authority kreće se od $85K do $119K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Chicago Housing Authority. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$92K - $107K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$85K$92K$107K$119K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 3 još Softverski Inženjer prijavas u Chicago Housing Authority da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plate

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plata


Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Chicago Housing Authority?

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Chicago Housing Authority in United States iznosi $119,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chicago Housing Authority za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $85,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Chicago Housing Authority

Srodne kompanije

  • Airbnb
  • Tesla
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Databricks
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chicago-housing-authority/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.