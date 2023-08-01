Direktorijum kompanija
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Chevron Phillips Chemical Plate

Plate Chevron Phillips Chemical kreću se od $85,706 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Analitičar na nižem nivou do $243,775 za IT Tehnolog na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Chevron Phillips Chemical. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $100K
Računovođa
$92.5K
Poslovni Analitičar
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Hemijski Inženjer
$93.5K
IT Tehnolog
$244K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Chevron Phillips Chemical je IT Tehnolog at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $243,775. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chevron Phillips Chemical je $93,530.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Chevron Phillips Chemical

Srodne kompanije

  • Microsoft
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi