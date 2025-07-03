Direktorijum kompanija
Chetu
Chetu Plate

Plate Chetu kreću se od $1,191 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Naučnik Podataka na nižem nivou do $149,250 za Menadžer Projekta na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Chetu. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Naučnik Podataka
$1.2K
Menadžer Projekta
$149K
Softverski Inženjer
$3.4K

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$146K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$30.2K
Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Chetu je Menadžer Projekta at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $149,250. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chetu je $30,150.

