Medijana Konsultant za Upravljanje kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Charles River Associates iznosi $135K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Charles River Associates. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Charles River Associates
Management Consultant
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$135K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
5 Godine
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Konsultant za Upravljanje poziciju u Charles River Associates in United States iznosi $290,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Charles River Associates za Konsultant za Upravljanje poziciju in United States je $135,000.

