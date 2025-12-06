Medijana Rekruter kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Chainlink Labs iznosi $115K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Chainlink Labs. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
20%
GOD 1
20%
GOD 2
20%
GOD 3
20%
GOD 4
20%
GOD 5
U kompaniji Chainlink Labs, Options su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
20% stiče se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
20% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)
20% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)
20% stiče se u 4th-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)
20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)
