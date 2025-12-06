Direktorijum kompanija
Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs Rekruter Plate

Medijana Rekruter kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Chainlink Labs iznosi $115K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Chainlink Labs. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$115K
Nivo
L3
Osnovna plata
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Chainlink Labs?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Raspored sticanja

20%

GOD 1

20%

GOD 2

20%

GOD 3

20%

GOD 4

20%

GOD 5

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Chainlink Labs, Options su podložni 5-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 20% stiče se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)

  • 20% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)

  • 20% stiče se u 4th-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)

  • 20% stiče se u 5th-GOD (5.00% kvartalno)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Rekruter poziciju u Chainlink Labs in United States iznosi $162,500 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chainlink Labs za Rekruter poziciju in United States je $107,500.

Drugi resursi

