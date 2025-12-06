Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti

  • Sve Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti plate

CGI Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti Plate

Medijana Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti kompenzacionog paketa u CGI iznosi CA$66.8K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CGI. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
CGI
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Ukupno godišnje
$48.6K
Nivo
L2
Osnovna plata
$48.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
3 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u CGI?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti poziciju u CGI iznosi CA$194,563 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u CGI za Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti poziciju je CA$66,804.

