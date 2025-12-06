Naučnik Podataka kompenzacija in United States u CGI iznosi $116K po year za Associate Data Scientist. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $160K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CGI. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.