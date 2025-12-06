Direktorijum kompanija
Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CGI. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$62.8K - $73.1K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$58K$62.8K$73.1K$81.3K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u CGI?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Analitičar Podataka poziciju u CGI in Canada iznosi CA$111,741 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u CGI za Analitičar Podataka poziciju in Canada je CA$79,815.

