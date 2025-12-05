Poslovni Analitičar kompenzacija in United States u CGI kreće se od $64.7K po year za Associate Business Analyst do $128K po year za Lead Business Analyst. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $90.5K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CGI. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
