Direktorijum kompanija
CGG
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Naučnik Podataka

  • Sve Naučnik Podataka plate

CGG Naučnik Podataka Plate

Medijana Naučnik Podataka kompenzacionog paketa in United States u CGG iznosi $100K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CGG. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
CGG
Machine Learning Engineer
Houston, TX
Ukupno godišnje
$100K
Nivo
Entry
Osnovna plata
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Godine u kompaniji
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
6 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u CGG?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Naučnik Podataka ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u CGG in United States iznosi $191,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u CGG za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $99,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za CGG

Srodne kompanije

  • Wipro
  • Ciena
  • KBR
  • Global Payments
  • Limelight Networks
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgg/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.