CGB Enterprises
CGB Enterprises Softverski Inženjer Plate

Prosečna Softverski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u CGB Enterprises kreće se od $69.7K do $97.4K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CGB Enterprises. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$75.6K - $91.6K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$69.7K$75.6K$91.6K$97.4K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u CGB Enterprises?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u CGB Enterprises in United States iznosi $97,440 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u CGB Enterprises za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $69,720.

