Medijana Računovođa kompenzacionog paketa in United States u CFGI iznosi $165K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CFGI. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Ukupno godišnje
$165K
Nivo
Senior Manager
Osnovna plata
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u CFGI?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Najveći paket kompenzacije za Računovođa poziciju u CFGI in United States iznosi $175,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u CFGI za Računovođa poziciju in United States je $165,000.

