Direktorijum kompanija
Cervello
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Cervello Softverski Inženjer Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Cervello. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$82.8K - $98.1K
Israel
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$72.9K$82.8K$98.1K$104K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 1 još Softverski Inženjer prijava u Cervello da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plate

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plata


Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Cervello?

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Cervello in Israel iznosi ₪348,278 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cervello za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Israel je ₪245,309.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Cervello

Srodne kompanije

  • Mendix
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • Huntress
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cervello/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.