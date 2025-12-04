Direktorijum kompanija
Certify
Certify Menadžer Proizvoda Plate

Medijana Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Certify iznosi $170K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Certify. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Certify
Product Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$170K
Nivo
L5
Osnovna plata
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
6 Godine
Godine iskustva
6 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Certify?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u Certify in United States iznosi $300,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Certify za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in United States je $170,000.

Drugi resursi

