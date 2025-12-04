Direktorijum kompanija
Ceribell
Ceribell Rekruter Plate

Prosečna Rekruter ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Ceribell kreće se od $113K do $165K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Ceribell. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$130K - $148K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$113K$130K$148K$165K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Ceribell?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Rekruter poziciju u Ceribell in United States iznosi $165,200 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ceribell za Rekruter poziciju in United States je $113,400.

