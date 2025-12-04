Direktorijum kompanija
Cerence
Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$101K - $118K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$93.6K$101K$118K$131K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Cerence?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u Cerence in Canada iznosi CA$181,038 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cerence za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in Canada je CA$129,313.

Drugi resursi

