  • Plate
  • Hardverski Inženjer

  • Sve Hardverski Inženjer plate

Cerebras Systems Hardverski Inženjer Plate

Hardverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Cerebras Systems iznosi $200K po year za L5. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $188K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Cerebras Systems. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$200K
$200K
$0
$0
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U kompaniji Cerebras Systems, Dodele akcija/vlasničkih udela su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Hardverski Inženjer poziciju u Cerebras Systems in United States iznosi $200,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cerebras Systems za Hardverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $188,000.

Drugi resursi

