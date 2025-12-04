Direktorijum kompanija
Centrica
Centrica Menadžer Proizvoda Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Centrica. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$77.8K - $94K
United Kingdom
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$72.6K$77.8K$94K$99.1K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u Centrica in United Kingdom iznosi £73,753 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Centrica za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in United Kingdom je £54,043.

