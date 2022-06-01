Direktorijum kompanija
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Plate

Plate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention kreću se od $111,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $195,975 za УИкс Ресерчер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Poslednja izmena: 9/10/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
Median $111K

Zdravstvena informatika

Economist
Median $140K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$133K

Пројект Менаџер
$149K
УИкс Ресерчер
$196K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Centers for Disease Control and Prevention je УИкс Ресерчер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $195,975. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Centers for Disease Control and Prevention je $140,000.

Drugi resursi