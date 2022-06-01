Centerfield Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Centerfield kreću se od $58,531 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $248,750 za Маркетинг na višem nivou.

$160K

Дата Сајентист
$122K
Маркетинг
$249K
Продукт Дизајнер
$58.5K

Продаја
$151K
Софтверски Инжењер
$101K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Centerfield je Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $248,750. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Centerfield je $121,605.

