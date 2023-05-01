Direktorijum kompanija
Center for Disability Services
Najbolji uvidi
    The Center for Disability Services is a provider of programs and services for individuals with disabilities in upstate New York. They offer comprehensive health care, residential services, education, adult programming, service coordination, and skilled nursing care. They also have a commercial printing, inserting, and mailing operation that employs over 200 individuals with disabilities. The Center has a Foundation that supports necessary services not funded by other sources. Their annual budget is approximately $129 million dollars and they employ over 2,700 workers in over 80 locations.

    cfdsny.org
    1900
    3,001
