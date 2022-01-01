Direktorijum kompanija
Centene
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Centene Plate

Plate Centene kreću se od $42,785 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент na nižem nivou do $193,463 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Centene. Poslednja izmena: 9/10/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Inženjer mašinskog učenja

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Inženjer pouzdanosti sajta

Бизнис Аналитичар
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Актуар
Median $110K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Дата Сајентист
Median $99.1K
Дата Аналитичар
Median $79K
Пројект Менаџер
Median $81K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
Median $116K
Технички Програм Менаџер
Median $130K
Продукт Дизајнер
Median $140K
Продукт Менаџер
Median $120K
Рачуновођа
$78.4K
Административни Асистент
$42.8K
Бизнис Девелопмент
$97.3K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$193K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$66.3K
Људски Ресурси
$158K
Маркетинг
$191K
Програм Менаџер
$147K
Регрутер
$151K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$118K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $180K
Солушн Архитекта
$145K

Arhitekta podataka

УИкс Ресерчер
$98K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Centene je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $193,463. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Centene je $117,203.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Centene

Srodne kompanije

  • NRC Health
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • DaVita
  • Cardinal Health
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi