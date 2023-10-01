Direktorijum kompanija
Cellebrite
Cellebrite Plate

Plate Cellebrite kreću se od $125,143 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $226,125 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Cellebrite. Poslednja izmena: 9/10/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $125K
Дата Сајентист
$134K
Солушн Архитекта
$226K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Cellebrite je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $226,125. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cellebrite je $133,926.

