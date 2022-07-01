Direktorijum kompanija
Cedar Gate Technologies Plate

Plate Cedar Gate Technologies kreću se od $2,665 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Технички Програм Менаџер na nižem nivou do $162,185 za Пројект Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Cedar Gate Technologies. Poslednja izmena: 9/10/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
$90.5K
Пројект Менаџер
$162K
Софтверски Инжењер
$5.7K

Технички Програм Менаџер
$2.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Cedar Gate Technologies je Пројект Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $162,185. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cedar Gate Technologies je $48,067.

