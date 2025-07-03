Direktorijum kompanija
Catholic Health Services
Catholic Health Services Plate

Medijana plate Catholic Health Services je $487,550 za Lekar . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Catholic Health Services. Poslednja izmena: 11/21/2025

Lekar
$488K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Catholic Health Services je Lekar at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $487,550. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Catholic Health Services je $487,550.

