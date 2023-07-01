Dynalog® is a digital and mobile technology platform that helps brands increase sales and acquire new customers. It uses high-definition imagery and relevant content to engage customers across various devices and platforms. The platform has been featured in various media outlets and offers expertise in ecommerce, SEO, SEM, targeted advertising, and retargeting. Dynalog® is a recent development by Catalogs.com, a web-publisher with over 21 years of experience in lead generation. The company also offers consulting services to help brands integrate their technologies and create custom digital solutions.