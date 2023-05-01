Direktorijum kompanija
Castle Biosciences
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o Castle Biosciences što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    Castle Biosciences is a diagnostics company that provides testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test that identifies the risk of metastasis for patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers other proprietary GEP tests for uveal melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and suspicious pigmented lesions. The tests are offered through physicians and their patients. Castle Biosciences was founded in 2007 and is based in Friendswood, Texas.

    http://castlebiosciences.com
    Veb sajt
    2008
    Godina osnivanja
    482
    Broj zaposlenih
    $100M-$250M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Castle Biosciences

    Srodne kompanije

    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi