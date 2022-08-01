Direktorijum kompanija
CampMinder
Najbolji uvidi
    • O nama

    At CampMinder, we build web and mobile enterprise SaaS products that help summer camps streamline their business operations. We support our clients with empathy, humility, and heart. With our values-based decision-making framework, we foster a powerful and fulfilling experience for employees and clients alike.Our #1 priority is employee engagement. Our ‘Minders will tell you their work is fulfilling because of the incredible impact it has on the camps, parents, and campers we serve. We solve complex challenges everyday, connect with and learn from great people, and navigate the journey with our core values as our guide.

    https://campminder.com
    Veb sajt
    2001
    Godina osnivanja
    60
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

