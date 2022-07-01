Direktorijum kompanija
Cambridge Mobile Telematics
Najbolji uvidi
    • O nama

    Cambridge Mobile Telematics' (CMT) mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. Since its first product launch in 2012 that pioneered mobile usage-based insurance, CMT has become the world’s leading telematics and analytics provider for insurers, rideshares, and fleets. CMT’s DriveWell platform uses mobile sensing and behavioral science to measure driving risk and incentivize safer driving, while its Claims Studio reduces the claims cycle time with real-time crash detection, crash reconstruction, and damage assessment using telematics and artificial intelligence. CMT has over 50 active programs with insurers and other partners, improving safety for millions of drivers every day around the world. Started based on research at MIT and backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund to fuel its rapid growth, CMT is headquartered in Cambridge MA. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com and follow CMT on Twitter @cmtelematics.

    http://cmtelematics.com
    Veb sajt
    2010
    Godina osnivanja
    420
    Broj zaposlenih
    $50M-$100M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Drugi resursi