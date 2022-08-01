Direktorijum kompanija
Cadalys
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o Cadalys što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    In 2018 Cadalys became a strategic Salesforce apps company providing powerful and innovative solutions for Salesforce customers. - Cadalys Concierge is a next-generation powerful and elegant help center. It enables superior performance by providing employees, customers and partners with fast access to better information. Streamlined ticketing enables faster resolutions. - Cadalys Care empowers payers and providers with evidence-based care guidelines to achieve superior patient outcomes while reducing costs. - Cadalys Service Management enables companies to provide superior IT Service Management (ITSM) to employees, customers and partners through ITIL® best practices.

    cadalys.com
    Veb sajt
    2008
    Godina osnivanja
    45
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1M-$10M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Cadalys

    Srodne kompanije

    • Snap
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi