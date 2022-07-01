Direktorijum kompanija
C2M Platform
C2M Platform Plate

Medijana plate C2M Platform je $50,250 za Poslovni Analitičar . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u C2M Platform. Poslednja izmena: 11/21/2025

Poslovni Analitičar
$50.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u C2M Platform je Poslovni Analitičar at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $50,250. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u C2M Platform je $50,250.

Drugi resursi

