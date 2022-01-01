Direktorijum kompanija
BlueVine
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

BlueVine Plate

Plate BlueVine kreću se od $100,890 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Analitičar Podataka na nižem nivou do $270,000 za Poslovni Razvoj na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u BlueVine. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Poslovni Razvoj
Median $270K
Analitičar Podataka
$101K
Finansijski Analitičar
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Marketing
$149K
Menadžer Partnera
$259K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $151K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$199K
Softverski Inženjer
$141K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$264K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u BlueVine je Poslovni Razvoj sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $270,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u BlueVine je $151,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za BlueVine

Srodne kompanije

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi