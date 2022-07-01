Каталог Компанија
    We revolutionize how organizations approach complex challenges and activate their audiences. Whether the goal is selling a product, signing up individuals for healthcare, turning out the vote, or mobilizing activists and donors, we help our clients change behavior and drive radically better results. We dig deep into the data to understand your audience and its journey, test everything to find winning strategies, tailor outreach to each person, and bring these processes to scale through analytics technology and machine learning.Since 2013, across our clients we’ve run more than 1,000 randomized experiments, built hundreds of models, generated over 5 billion touch points, reached virtually every contactable person in the United States, and driven significant gains in some of the highest profile private sector, advocacy, and government programs.

    https://bluelabs.com
    2013
    150
    $10M-$50M
