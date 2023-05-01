Direktorijum kompanija
Blue Marble Cocktails
    • O nama

    Blue Marble Productions is a leading aluminum can beverage manufacturer in the US, specializing in alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks in slim, sleek, and standard cans. They offer co-packing and private label services and have a state-of-the-art facility to support their award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails, vodka-based seltzers, vodka, and canned water. They expanded during the pandemic and support emerging and well-known beverage brands worldwide. They are a family business with a commitment to the environment and have various certifications for their products. They are open to connecting with people for co-packing, private label, marketing, and charity purposes.

    https://lovebluemarble.com
    Veb sajt
    2016
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

