Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Plate

Plate Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts kreću se od $68,904 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $169,540 za Бизнис Аналитичар na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Poslednja izmena: 8/31/2025

$160K

Бизнис Аналитичар
$170K
Продукт Дизајнер
$68.9K
Продукт Менаџер
$137K

Пројект Менаџер
$119K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts je Бизнис Аналитичар at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $169,540. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts je $128,300.

