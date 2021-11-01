Direktorijum kompanija
Blend360
Blend360 Plate

Plate Blend360 kreću se od $23,422 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $160,800 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Blend360. Poslednja izmena: 9/6/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
Median $23.4K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $31.6K

Inženjer podataka

Бизнис Аналитичар
Median $100K

Дата Аналитичар
$53.7K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$161K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Blend360 je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $160,800. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Blend360 je $53,730.

