Direktorijum kompanija
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Plate

Plate Blankfactor kreću se od $23,623 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $180,900 za Information Technologist (IT) na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Blankfactor. Poslednja izmena: 10/10/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Софтверски Инжењер
$23.6K

Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$112K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Blankfactor je Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Blankfactor je $85,994.

