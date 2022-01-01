Direktorijum kompanija
Bittrex
Bittrex Plate

Plate Bittrex kreću se od $170,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $232,155 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Bittrex. Poslednja izmena: 9/12/2025

$160K

Продукт Менаџер
$232K
Регрутер
$184K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $170K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Bittrex je Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $232,155. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bittrex je $184,075.

