Bitrise Plate

Plate Bitrise kreću se od $52,260 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $209,040 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Bitrise. Poslednja izmena: 9/12/2025

$160K

Маркетинг
$95.4K
Продукт Дизајнер
$52.3K
Продукт Менаџер
$125K

Програм Менаџер
$133K
Софтверски Инжењер
$209K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Bitrise je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $209,040. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bitrise je $124,936.

