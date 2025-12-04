Direktorijum kompanija
Berkshire Bank
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Berkshire Bank Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Berkshire Bank iznosi $68K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Berkshire Bank. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Berkshire Bank
Software Engineer
Kansas City, MO
Ukupno godišnje
$68K
Nivo
L1
Osnovna plata
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
1 Godina
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Berkshire Bank?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Berkshire Bank in United States iznosi $90,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Berkshire Bank za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $68,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Berkshire Bank

Srodne kompanije

  • Flipkart
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/berkshire-bank/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.