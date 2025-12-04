Direktorijum kompanija
Prosečna Mašinski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Berkeley Lights kreće se od $131K do $190K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Berkeley Lights. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$149K - $173K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$131K$149K$173K$190K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju u Berkeley Lights in United States iznosi $190,400 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Berkeley Lights za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $131,200.

