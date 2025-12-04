Direktorijum kompanija
Berkeley Lab
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Berkeley Lab Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Berkeley Lab iznosi $158K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Berkeley Lab. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Berkeley Lab
Research Scientist
Berkeley, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$158K
Nivo
Career-Track
Osnovna plata
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Berkeley Lab?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi

Uključeni Nazivi

Naučni istraživač

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Berkeley Lab in United States iznosi $180,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Berkeley Lab za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $158,000.

Drugi resursi

