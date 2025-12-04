Direktorijum kompanija
Berkeley Lab
Berkeley Lab Hardverski Inženjer Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Berkeley Lab. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Hardverski Inženjer poziciju u Berkeley Lab in United States iznosi $96,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Berkeley Lab za Hardverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $72,000.

