Prosečna Korisnička Podrška ukupna kompenzacija in Netherlands u Bentley Systems kreće se od €35.1K do €49.8K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Bentley Systems. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$45.8K - $52.2K
Netherlands
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$40.5K$45.8K$52.2K$57.6K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Bentley Systems?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Korisnička Podrška poziciju u Bentley Systems in Netherlands iznosi €49,838 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bentley Systems za Korisnička Podrška poziciju in Netherlands je €35,056.

Drugi resursi

