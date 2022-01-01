Каталог Компанија
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Плате

Распон плата Benefitfocus је од $47,760 у годишњој укупној компензацији за Informatičar (IT) на доњем крају до $135,675 за Tehnički menadžer programa на горњем крају. Levels.fyi прикупља анонимне и верификоване плате од тренутних и бивших запослених компаније Benefitfocus. Последње ажурирање: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $87K
Informatičar (IT)
$47.8K
Menadžer projekta
$83.3K

Tehnički menadžer programa
$136K
Претражите све плате на нашој страници компензација или додајте своју плату да бисте помогли откључавање странице.


Често постављана питања

Остали ресурси