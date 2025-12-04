Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Canada u BenchSci iznosi CA$149K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete BenchSci. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
BenchSci
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Ukupno godišnje
$108K
Nivo
Senior
Osnovna plata
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U kompaniji BenchSci, Dodele akcija/vlasničkih udela su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u BenchSci in Canada iznosi CA$204,347 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u BenchSci za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Canada je CA$148,820.

